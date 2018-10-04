It's Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Here's what you need to start your day:

1. Senate to review FBI report on Kavanaugh

The Senate is set to review the results of the FBI's background investigation on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this morning, a week after he and Christine Blasey Ford delivered emotional and dramatic testimonies on Capitol Hill.

Kavanaugh continues to deny her allegations of sexual misconduct.

"It's a hard case to prove, and I think that it'll depend on where you stand, what you think of it," ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran tells us.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised there would be a vote on the nomination this week.

What's the expected timeline after lawmakers go over the FBI information? ABC News' Ali Rogin, who covers Capitol Hill, walks us through the next steps of the confirmation process.

2. Suspect in custody in Pentagon ricin letter scare

A former Navy sailor is in custody after threatening letters, containing what officials originally believed to be ricin, were sent to the Pentagon, the White House and the office of Sen. Ted Cruz. The Pentagon said yesterday the letters contained castor bean seeds, which have to be processed to be turned into ricin.

"Authorities are concerned when they see something like a castor bean sent in the mail," ABC News' Jack Date explains. "The person sending it may want to escalate, may want to actually produce the poison, ricin, which could be extremely problematic and very dangerous."

3. Russia made the king of chess. The U.S. dethroned him.

Chess, Russia and a charge of murder.

We dive inside an underground world surrounding the ancient board game with ABC News’ Pete Madden, FiveThirtyEight’s Oliver Roecher and ABC News' Patrick Reevell.

In other news:

'... the press had really stopped covering what was going on in Somalia after the bulk of American forces were withdrawn ...': Journalist Mark Bowden discusses the lasting impact of "Black Hawk Down" 25 years after the battle that inspired his book.

'Not at all': One of The New York Times reporters who broke the story alleging Donald Trump was "engaged in suspect tax schemes as he reaped riches from his father" said she's not concerned about threats of a defamation lawsuit.

'Can't wait for the first ever presidential alert saying that SNL sucks': Ricky Gervais was among those responding on social media to Wednesday's widespread cell phone alert.

'We need to celebrate women physicists because they're out there': Two brilliant women earn Nobel Prizes.

'... a general downward trend in traffic fatalities': Last year, 37,133 peopled died on U.S. roadways, compared with 37,806 in 2016.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

Democrats Really Could Lose That New Jersey Senate Seat

Last'Nightline':

Alicia Keys on co-parenting with her husband and his ex-wife: The singer-songwriter, her husband, Swizz Beatz, and his ex-wife, Mashonda Tifrere, who wrote the book "Blend," discuss their difficult but ultimately joyous journey to co-parenting.

Teens react to Trump's 'young men in America' comments, Kavanaugh hearings: "Nightline" spoke with a group of teens in New York about their reactions after Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testified last week on Capitol Hill.

On this day in history:

Oct. 4, 2011 -- Amanda Knox arrives home in Seattle.

Today's must-see photo:

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke attends his trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Oct. 3, 2018, in Chicago. (photo credit: John J. Kim/Getty Images)

What's hot on social:

Nelly the lab shows off her diving skills, nailing a perfect dive into a pool on the count of three.

