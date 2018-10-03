So, that went over as well as expected.

The loud alert test that went off on most Americans' cell phones this afternoon prompted a flurry of quick actions to stop the blaring noise, and then, for some, a creative turn to for some comedic relief.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel envisioned a world that the alerts would include a series of the president's most common catchphrases and slogans: WITCH HUNT, CROOKED HILLARY, NO COLLUSION, CONFIRM KAVANAUGH, #MAGA.

Amber Ruffin, a comedian and writer for "Late Night with Seth Meyers," had an ominous take, writing simply "This is the beginning of something very bad."

This is the beginning of something very bad. pic.twitter.com/Ulk0JNLlN0 — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) October 3, 2018

Comedian Ricky Gervais predicted a scenario where President Trump uses the newly tested alert system as a way to relay his thoughts about television shows he doesn't like, including "Saturday Night Live."

"Can't wait for the first ever presidential alert saying that SNL sucks," Gervais wrote.

Can't wait for the first ever presidential alert saying that SNL sucks. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 3, 2018

One Twitter user took the opportunity to take a dig at the multiple instances when Trump has misspelled words in his tweets.

Others turned to memes or fictional characters, like Parks and Recreation's Ron Swanson, to express their feelings.

When you get a #PresidentialAlert on your phone.. pic.twitter.com/C1DYHH4HAg — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) October 3, 2018

Martin Heinrich, who is running for Senate in New Mexico, used the interest in the alert to send a warning about midterm election security.

On a lighter note, the Indy Car Series used it in an effort to promote the Grand Prix.

Arguably the best reaction, however, came with a baby animal photo attached, when the Houston Zoo re-purposed it as the Cute Baby Elephant Alert System.