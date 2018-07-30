It's Monday, July 30, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. CBS board to meet for first time since Moonves allegations

The Wall Street Journal reports the board of CBS is meeting this morning to discuss the fate of President and CEO Les Moonves after he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in a New Yorker expose.

We speak to Wall Street Journal media reporter Keach Hagey about the corporate reaction to the allegations.

2. Midterms less than 100 days away; races to watch

Don't look now, but as of this morning, there are 99 days until the midterm elections.

ABC News has put together a shortlist of the races you need watch. We're calling it "18 for ‘18": the 18 races that will spell out what's happening across the nation.

We take stock of those races and speak to Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate for governor in Michigan.

3. TSA allegedly watching passengers in secret program

This weekend, the Boston Globe came forward with a new investigation saying that federal air marshals have created a new domestic surveillance program documenting the every move of ordinary US citizens who aren't on any watch list and who aren't suspected of any crime.

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos tells us about the program dubbed “Quiet Skies.”