1. Haley resigns as UN Ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced her resignation on Tuesday.

ABC News Senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega says it’s not immediately clear why Haley decided to leave now.

2. Hurricane Michael bears down on Florida panhandle

Hurricane Michael is expected to exit the Gulf of Mexico and rumble onto the shores of Florida on Wednesday.

ABC News World News Tonight anchor David Muir tells us about the time he spent with the “Hurricane Hunters.”

3. American citizen detained in Israel

One of the things Haley fought against in the U.N. was what she perceived as a lack of respect for Israel.

ABC News’ Jordana Miller in Jerusalem tells us that recently, Israel took some new steps to get that respect within its own borders, and in the process detained an American citizen. However, some government members have said they will consider letting Laura Al Qassam into Israel if she renounces the Boycott Divest and Sanction movement.

Al Qassam wants to study human rights law at Hebrew University.

The school is fighting to keep her from being deported.

4. Inside Kavanaugh's first day on the Supreme Court

After weeks of emotion and drama surrounding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process, his first day on the job was relatively normal in comparison, according to ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran.

"He looked, I think, relieved to be in a robe and on a bench," he tells us after observing Kavanaugh in the courtroom.

'Impeach, for what?': Trump jokes about his own impeachment, accuses Dems of trying to take down Kavanaugh: Still riding high from the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump reveled in the victory at a rally Tuesday night and continued to slam the Democrats -- and warned that the opposing party is already working to undermine the new justice. "Last week they were saying impeach, for what? For what?" Trump said.

Get out the vote: Taylor Swift gets political at American Music Awards: Taylor Swift broke a record on Tuesday night at the American Music Awards, but it's her continued political activism that is getting more attention. The pop star won four awards on the evening, but saved her most notable words for encouraging people to get out and vote in November.

All in the family: Ivanka Trump would be 'dynamite' as UN ambassador, according to her dad: President Donald Trump said his own daughter and current White House adviser Ivanka Trump would be "dynamite" as a potential replacement for United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Trump said there is no one more competent for the job.

Immigration crisis: Phoenix church takes in 100 immigrants released by ICE: One hundred people have arrived at a church in Phoenix after being released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Shadow Rock United Church of Christ is providing housing to immigrant families after ICE recently released people in Arizona to comply with legal restrictions on the amount of time the agency can detain people.

Get your tickets: Mega Millions jackpot climbs over $500 million with no winner on Tuesday: The Mega Millions jackpot climbed north of half a billion dollars after no one won the big prize in in Tuesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 20-22-39-54-60 and a Mega Ball of 18. The next drawing will be Friday night for a prize of a $548 million -- the third-largest in the game's history. The cash prize option will pay out $309 million.

Why We’re Stuck With An Inadequate Hurricane Rating System

More details emerge in deadly New York limo crash that killed 20: Both state and federal authorities are investigating the crash, which is the deadliest transportation accident in the U.S. since August 2009, according to the chief of the NTSB.

How Dua Lipa became one of pop music's biggest breakout stars: "I've done a lot of my learning on the job because everything has happened so fast," Dua Lipa told ABC News' "Nightline." "And it was quite daunting and quite scary."

Oct. 10, 1981 -- Anwar Sadat’s funeral service was held in Cairo.

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the fatal limousine crash, Oct. 8, 2018, in Amsterdam, New York. Twenty people died in the crash, including the driver of the limo, 17 passengers and two pedestrians. (Photo credit: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

