'Start Here': In Sudan, the fight for democracy

It's Thursday, July 4, 2019. Let's start here.

The American Dream in Sudan

As America marks its independence, ABC News’ "Start Here" podcast shines a light on those who are risking their lives every day in pursuit of freedom. This morning, in the first of a two-part series, host Brad Mielke takes listeners to the ongoing fight for democracy in Sudan and asks where the situation is headed next.

"They've had corruption, they've had a dictatorship, they've had war, they've had civil disorder," ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell tells the podcast. "People are sick and tired, and want change."

Elsewhere:

Break out the fireworks: We're giving you a viewer's guide to all the Fourth of July goings-on in the nation's capital.

'Wearing a badge is not a license to hurt children': Three police officers in Florida have been charged with battery and falsifying a report after they were captured on video slamming a 15-year-old on the ground and then allegedly trying to cover it up.

'I do not have a deeper understanding of what that means...' : The Department of Justice is now backtracking, though in what way is not exactly clear, after President Donald Trump tweeted he still plans to delay the census. The Justice Department held a conference call Wednesday, but could really only say it was pursuing options to stop the printing.

'He's not with us anymore': Police in Las Vegas pulled over the driver of a hearse who thought he could use the HOV lane -- with only a casket riding as his passenger.

Coco Gauff Is 15 Years Old. Could She Be The Next Steffi Graf? Women's tennis has a new teenage sensation.

Doff your cap:

To the U.S. men's national soccer team! OK, we're all on board with the U.S. women's soccer team pride, but the men's team moved on to a final in a tournament of their own.

The men, led by young sensation Christian Pulisic, beat Jamaica, 3-1, Wednesday night to head to the final of the Gold Cup -- a tournament pitting the best teams in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Let's share the footy love around this morning.

Pulisic, 20, and the men's team will face Mexico in the tournament final on Sunday (after the women's game).