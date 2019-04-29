It's Monday, April 29, 2019. Let's start here.

1. 'Our guy'

The man accused of killing one person and wounding three more with an assault rifle at a synagogue near San Diego also may have set fire to a nearby mosque.

John Earnest, 19, charged with one count of first-degree murder and there counts of attempted first-degree murder after the shooting at Chabad of Poway synagogue, also "is our guy" in a March 24 arson attempt at Dar-ul-Arqam mosque in Escondido, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

The rabbi at Chabad of Poway, ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman tells us, was not deterred by Saturday's chaos.

"He actually continued a sermon," Gutman says, "standing on a chair outside, telling people not to be afraid, to be strong."

Tech journalist Laurie Segall also joins "Start Here" to explain the rise of 8chan, a website to which a user claiming to be Earnest posted an anti-Semitic open letter a few hours before the shooting.

"You have this hate moving offline," Segall says, "and in a very visceral and scary way."

2. NRA targeted

The same day Oliver North said he wouldn't seek a second term as National Rifle Association president, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced her office was investigating the NRA, specifically its finances and status as a tax-exempt non-profit.

"There are curiosities, to say the least, that the attorney general has about whether that tax-exempt status is actually deserved," says ABC News' Aaron Katersky.

3. Poll vault

According to an early poll, in which 35% of Democrats said they're undecided, former Vice President Joseph Robinette Biden led at 17%.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joins us today to break down the very latest on the burgeoning Democratic field.

Elsewhere:

'With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together': The University of Virginia men's basketball coach says his national championship team will not be visiting the White House.

'Loss of confidence in his ability to command': The commander in charge of Guantanamo Bay is fired.

From our friends at FiveThirtyEight:

Which picks did NFL mock drafts get most wrong?: With the first round of the NFL draft complete, it appears that the wisdom of the crowds wasn't particularly wise.

Doff your cap:

No spoilers here ... as ABC News' Michael Rothman describes more than a decade of writing about -- and reveling in -- the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest entry to which, "The Avengers: Endgame," just shattered box office records with a $1.2 billion opening weekend.

"The highs of watching characters I used to read and love hit the big screen was more than a rush -- it was an affirming feeling that all this time, I was not alone," said Rothman, harking back to his days as a boy waiting in line to buy comic books. "There were millions more just like me who also cherished these stories and adventures."

Read the rest of Rothman's column here.

