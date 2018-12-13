It's Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Thanks for choosing to start here.

1. Cohen gets 3 years

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney and fixer, was sentenced to three years behind bars for various crimes, including campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress.

Cohen, who once said he'd take a bullet for his boss, delivered an emotional apology in court on Wednesday, telling the judge he'd "been living in a personal and mental incarceration" ever since he began working for Trump more than a decade ago.

"Time and time again," Cohen said, "I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds rather than to listen to my own inner voice and my moral compass."

Shortly after the sentencing, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York announced that American Media, Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer, had agreed to cooperate with their investigation. As part of the deal, the company also admitted to paying off a woman who claimed to have had an affair with Trump in 2006.

ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas and ABC News' Aaron Katersky walk us through the latest developments.

2. She May stay

British Prime Minister Theresa May, already ridiculed this week for postponing a Brexit vote, survived a vote of confidence on Wednesday.

By a count of 200-117, she will "remain," not to be confused with "leave," even as many within her own party turn against her.

ABC News Foreign Correspondent James Longman says May still has a lot of work to do.

3. Senate passes Yemen resolution that House probably won't

It's been two months since Washington Post columnist Jamaal Khashoggi was murdered.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been vocal about the issue after the CIA determined the journalist's killing was ordered by Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Yesterday, we finally saw movement on Capitol Hill.

ABC News' Mariam Khan tells us that although the Senate passed a measure to end U.S. military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, it's not expected to go anywhere in the House.

4. Detained migrants are dying

The family of a Guatemalan toddler who died weeks after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with her mother filed a wrongful death claim seeking $60 million from the federal government last week.

Yazmin Juarez claims her daughter, Mariee, received inadequate medical care for nearly two weeks after the girl developed a respiratory infection at a family detention center in Dilley, Texas.

When both of them were released, no medical personnel examined or cleared the toddler to fly, according to the wrongful death filing. Mariee's condition worsened, and after six weeks in hospitals, she died.

ABC News Chief National Correspondent Tom Llamas tells us that in detention centers, where medical care is provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Health Services, this isn't an isolated incident.

"Are immigrants dying left and right? No. Are some dying needlessly? Yes," Llamas tells us.

An ICE spokesperson told ABC News the agency was unable to comment because of pending litigation, but the agency released a statement that said, "ICE takes very seriously the health, safety and welfare of those in our care ... including providing access to necessary and appropriate medical care."

Other news:

'Zero tolerance for bad behavior': Congressional negotiators have cleared the way for the House and Senate to approve a measure requiring members of Congress who settle sexual harassment claims to use their own money instead of taxpayer funds.

'Moaning coming from inside the building': A 29-year-old man is rescued after spending two days in the grease vent of a restaurant he may have been trying to break into.

'A cooling off period': The family of a man who shot himself asks Vermont legislators, in his obituary, to put in place a waiting period for firearm purchases.

'The vagina is like a self-cleaning oven': The maker of Kotex tampons issues a recall after one of its products reportedly was "unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal."

'This new format will allow our selection committee to really get to know each of the contestants in the coming days': At the next Miss Universe pageant, only women will judge women.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

Zion Williamson Is The Best College Basketball Player In At Least A Decade: Ten games into what will almost certainly be his lone season in Durham, Duke’s Zion Williamson has treated college basketball like a rim on a breakaway. Which is to say, he has left it trembling.

Last 'Nightline':

Guatemalan toddler who died after ICE detention subject of $60 million legal claim: Mariee Juarez's mother alleges the medical care her daughter received at a Texas detention facility was "woefully inadequate, neglectful and substandard."

Audio recordings shine light on allegations ICE provides poor medical care: In a lawsuit, Gerardo Cruz's former cellmate says his repeated pleas for help on behalf of his friend were ignored.

Today in history:

Dec. 13, 2000 -- The Supreme Court rules George W. Bush wins the 2000 presidential election over Al Gore.

The must-see photo:

