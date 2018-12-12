Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, slammed his old boss during his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, saying that Trump made him "cover up his dirty deeds."

Cohen made his case for leniency in front of a federal judge in Manhattan, accusing Trump of causing him to "follow a path of darkness rather than light," according to a Newsday reporter in the New York City courthouse.

"I have been living in a personal and mental incarceration ever since the day that I accepted the offer to work for a real estate mogul whose business acumen that I deeply admired," he said.

Speaking directly of Trump, Cohen said, "There is little to admire."

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes including campaign finance violation, tax evasion and lying to Congress, according to Courthouse News and Newsday.

"I stand before your honor humbly and painfully aware that we are here for one reason," Cohen said. "Today is the day that I am getting my freedom back."

At one point Cohen turned toward his parents. "I'm sorry," he uttered.

He also owes $1.39 million in restitution plus $500,000 in forfeiture for the financial and campaign finance crimes. He is required to report to prison on March 6, 2019.