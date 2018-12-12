Michael Cohen, in emotional courtroom plea for leniency, says Trump made him 'cover up his dirty deeds'

Dec 12, 2018, 12:38 PM ET
PHOTO: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trumps former personal attorney arrives at federal court for his sentencing hearing in New York City, Dec. 12, 2018.PlayEduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
WATCH Cohen sentenced to 36 months in federal prison

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, slammed his old boss during his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, saying that Trump made him "cover up his dirty deeds."

Cohen made his case for leniency in front of a federal judge in Manhattan, accusing Trump of causing him to "follow a path of darkness rather than light," according to a Newsday reporter in the New York City courthouse.

"I have been living in a personal and mental incarceration ever since the day that I accepted the offer to work for a real estate mogul whose business acumen that I deeply admired," he said.

Speaking directly of Trump, Cohen said, "There is little to admire."

PHOTO: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trumps former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at United States Court house in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Dec. 12, 2018.Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at United States Court house in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Dec. 12, 2018.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes including campaign finance violation, tax evasion and lying to Congress, according to Courthouse News and Newsday.

"I stand before your honor humbly and painfully aware that we are here for one reason," Cohen said. "Today is the day that I am getting my freedom back."

PHOTO: Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trumps former lawyer, accompanied by his children Samantha, left, and Jake, right, arrives at federal court for his sentencing in New York, Dec. 12, 2018.Craig Ruttle/AP
Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, accompanied by his children Samantha, left, and Jake, right, arrives at federal court for his sentencing in New York, Dec. 12, 2018.

At one point Cohen turned toward his parents. "I'm sorry," he uttered.

He also owes $1.39 million in restitution plus $500,000 in forfeiture for the financial and campaign finance crimes. He is required to report to prison on March 6, 2019.

