It's Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Taylor's testimony

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine told members of Congress that that President Trump himself ordered a hold on foreign aid to Ukraine until the country's president publicly declared that they would investigate Joe Biden, his son Hunter and debunked theories about the 2016 election.

During his closed-door testimony, William Taylor described some of the conversations he had with his diplomatic colleagues including Kurt Volker and current ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

“During that phone call, Amb. Sondland told me that President Trump had told him that he wants President [Volodymyr] Zelensky to state publicly that Ukraine will investigate Burisma and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election,” Taylor said his opening statement obtained by ABC News.

ABC News Senior Congressional correspondent Mary Bruce joins “Start Here” to tell us more about the testimony.

2. Russia’s play in Syria

Russia and Turkey came to an agreement Tuesday to share control of Syria’s northern border, just as the agreement between the U.S. and Turkey to pause the fighting reached its deadline.

ABC News’ James Longman explains that as part of the agreement, the Kurdish people will be pushed out of even more territory: “This is sealing the Kurdish defeat…in northern Syria.”

3. Mr. Zuckerberg goes to Washington

Facebook founder and CEO is set to testify before the Financial Services committee today, days after the social network announced it had taken down a number of accounts linked to Russia and Iran it says were attempting to meddle in the 2020 election.

New York Magazine writer Brian Feldman tells “Start Here” that “the pitch Zuckerberg is putting forward is essentially that Facebook has grown up.”

4. Have You Seen This Man?

Lester Eubanks, who was convicted and sent to death row for the 1965 murder of a 14-year-old girl, has been missing for 46 years after escaping from a prison-sanctioned shopping trip.

The U.S. Marshals have recently made the Eubanks case one of their “Top 15 Most Wanted.”

ABC News Senior Investigative producer Matthew Mosk has been embedding with the Marshals for the new ABC News podcast, “Have You Seen This Man” and tells us about the manhunt.

