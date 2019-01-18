It's Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Thanks for choosing to start here.

1. Trump postpones Pelosi's overseas trip as shutdown drags on

Yesterday, the president sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, explaining he was postponing her official trip to Belgium and Afghanistan.

In the letter, Trump cited the ongoing government shutdown as a reason to cut off her access to military aircraft and called the trip a "public relations event."

ABC News Senior Congressional correspondent Mary Bruce says some members were already on their way to Andrews Air Force Base when they learned the news.

2. Giuliani rants against Mueller probe

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, raised some eyebrows during a CNN interview Wednesday night when he said, "I never said there was no collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

After the interview, Giuliani released a statement clarifying his comments.

"I represent only President Trump, not the Trump campaign," he said in the statement. "There was no collusion by President Trump in any way, shape or form. Likewise, I have no knowledge of any collusion by any of the thousands of people who worked on the campaign."

ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl explains the controversy.

Regis Duvignau/Reuters, FILE

3. Women's March leaders respond to controversy

Leaders of the Women's March are facing accusations of anti-Semitism ahead of their third annual demonstration.

This week, Women's March co-president Tamika Mallory joined "The View" to defend her association with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who's known for making anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ comments. Recent reports from Tablet and The New York Times also allege that anti-Semitic comments were made at the march's planning meetings.

The Women's March has put out multiple statements rejecting anti-Semitism on their website, including: "We recognize the danger of hate rhetoric by public figures. We want to say emphatically that we do not support or endorse statements made by Minister Louis Farrakhan about women, Jewish and LGBTQ communities."

Two organizers of the Women's March, Linda Sarsour and Rachel Carmona, sit down with us to address the accusations ahead of the weekend.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, FILE

4. Thousands more migrant kids may have been separated than first reported

Thousands more children may have been separated from their migrant parents at the border under the Trump administration than previously thought, to a new internal government report has found.

There was a "steep increase" of such cases a year before the zero-tolerance immigration policy began, according to the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services.

The total number of separations remains unknown.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos checks in from Tijuana, Mexico, where he and a team of producers are documenting the lives of migrants at the border.

'She's really good at Twitter and she's gonna teach me': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offers free social media lessons to colleagues.

'He's never going to do that again on this side of town': After a former NFL player spots a man masturbating while leering into his teenage daughter's window, the two men "had a good conversation" -- resulting in a black eye for the suspect.

'Facebook is the most popular social media network in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kurdistan, and Russia uses it to promote its interests and agenda': This is how the Kremlin uses Facebook.

