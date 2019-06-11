It's Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Trump's tariff talk, Barr turns over some evidence

Without providing details, President Trump continues to say the U.S. and Mexico have agreed to "another very important part" of the tariff deal the two countries stuck over the weekend. Mexico has denied the claim.

ABC News' Karen Travers tells "Start Here" what the president told her when she asked about it: "the president continues to insist that there's more there there."

Then, ABC News’ Ben Siegel previews a vote in Congress today which would authorize the House to go to court to seek enforcement of subpoenas against Attorney General Bill Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn.

2. Bishops conference begins

Today, bishops from all over the country will meet in Baltimore to discuss how to handle sex abuse by priests in the Catholic Church.

Michael O'Loughlin from the Jesuit magazine "America" previews the event: "The big debate that we're going to hear is how involved will lay people be in this process of holding bishops accountable."

3. NYC copter chaos

A pilot died when a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a Midtown Manhattan building in a hard landing on Monday, prompting evacuations near Times Square.

Col. Stephen Ganyard, a retired military pilot and current ABC News contributor, tells the "Start Here" podcast that "there's going to be real questions about whether he was where he should have been and whether he should have been flying at all."

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Elsewhere:

'Thought he was just kidding': For the second time in as many weeks, a teen was attacked by a shark off the Carolina coast. Austin Reed was bit on his foot while surfing Monday.

'Malicious cyber-attack': Government surveillance photos of international travelers and license plates were hacked as part of a attack on a federal contractor, the government said.

'The reforms that we instituted are working': Despite the deaths of 29 horses this racing season, the owners of Santa Anita Park say they will not halt races in the face of increasing pressure to do so.

'Today’s decision is a clear victory for our patients': As the fight over abortion rights in the country continues, the only Planned Parenthood clinic in Missouri will be allowed to remain open as the state's health department weighs renewing its license.

