'Start Here': Trump tweets 'go back where you came from' at Democratic congresswomen

It's Monday, July 15, 2019. Let's start here.

1. 'Making America white again'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is among those criticizing Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, after his most recent series of tweets attacking "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen" of color.

Trump, Pelosi wrote on Twitter, "reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again."

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to "Make America Great Again" has always been about making America white again.



Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Although not mentioned by name, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the women to whom Trump pretty obviously was referring, similarly is having none of it.

Mr. President, the country I "come from," & the country we all swear to, is the United States.



But given how you've destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

The White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

2. ICE, ICE maybe

Undocumented immigrants hunkered down over the weekend as Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids were set to begin, but what the president billed as a "major operation" hasn't yet unfolded, ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman tells us.

"I'm hearing from various organizations that simply because it didn't happen on Sunday doesn't mean it will happen today or even the rest of the week," Gutman says on "Start Here."

3. Epstein back in court

A bail hearing is scheduled today for Jeffrey Epstein, held since last weekend after his arrest on charges he "sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations," according to the indictment.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors argue Epstein remains a flight risk and should not be let out on bond, a view ABC News Senior Legal Correspondent Sunny Hostin believes the judge will share.

"I don't know … how a federal judge looks at that set of circumstances and finds that there is a set of circumstances that gets him out of jail, pending trial," Hostin says on today's podcast.

