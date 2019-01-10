It's Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Thanks for choosing to start here.

1. Trump heads to the border

President Donald Trump is headed to the southern border today to continue making his case for funding a wall.

The trip comes a day after a meeting with congressional leaders ended after just 14 minutes, with both sides pointing fingers. Democrats claimed the president demanded money for the border wall and stormed out when they wouldn't agree. Vice President Mike Pence said Democrats were "unwilling to even negotiate."

The less-than-a-quarter-hour meeting marked a "total breakdown in talks," ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl tells us.

And as the government shutdown enters Day 20, ABC News' Elizabeth McLaughlin and Stephanie Ebbs update us on how veterans and federal workers are handling the shutdown.

2. Rosenstein to leave Justice Department

Multiple sources have told ABC News that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave his role in the coming weeks.

ABC News' John Santucci explains that the move comes as Trump's pick for attorney general is giving assurances to lawmakers that he won't impede Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Al Drago/Reuters

3. Investigators urge alleged victims of R. Kelly to come forward

Prosecutors in Chicago are urging alleged sexual assault victims of R. Kelly to come forward following the airing of the docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" on Lifetime.

The six-part special, which aired last week, spotlights allegations against the R&B artist, including claims of alleged sexual and physical and emotional abuse of young women.

Earlier today, Lady Gaga said she believes and supports Kelly's accusers and apologized for collaborating with him on the 2013 single, "Do What You Want (With My Body)."

Kelly's Chicago attorney, Steve Greenberg, told ABC News in a statement the claims in the series are "nothing" and that "if Mr. Kelly had done anything wrong you would expect to hear facts, not the pitchfork posse."

ABC News' Linsey Davis tells us what she has heard from an alleged victim.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Other news:

'Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money': The president talks about eliminating federal money earmarked to assist with the California wildfires and blames state officials for not doing enough to prevent the devastating blazes even though most of the forests there are federally owned and operated.

'We anticipate the outstanding balance for the second quarter will be paid in full once the shutdown ends': The U.S. government owes Washington, D.C., a $5 million water bill.

'Senseless and reckless actions': A 24-year-old man who pleaded guilty to abandoning his friend in a burning car gets 12 years in prison.

Not all heroes wear capes: Some are robots that fold your laundry.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

How will the shutdown end?: We seem to be at an impasse. And the stakes are such that neither party can back down.

Last 'Nightline':

'Surviving R. Kelly' doc sparks investigation into abuse allegations: "Nightline" looks at how the series documented allegations of sexual abuse against the singer, and the ripple effect it's caused.

Play

Trans advocate Jazz Jennings on life before and after gender confirmation surgery: Arguably the most famous transgender teen in the world, Jennings catches up with "Nightline," which has been documenting her journey for a decade.

Play

On this day in history:

Sept. 17, 1994 -- The trial of Lorena Bobbitt, who sliced off her husband's penis, begins.

Play

The must-see photo:

Washington's first and oldest synagogue, Adas Israel Synagogue, is moved via a remote-controlled platform to its new location, where it will become the cornerstone of the Capital Jewish Museum on Third Street NW in D.C. (photo credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

For more great photos from around the world CLICK HERE.

Socially acceptable:

Watch as musicians play instruments made of ice in an igloo on an Italian glacier.

Play

