It's Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Virginia governor says that's not him

Virginia governor Ralph Northam said on Saturday that he has no plans to resign after a photo surfaced in which he's accused of wearing a racist costume.

The photo, which appeared on Northam's profile page of the 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook, shows one man in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe.

After initially apologizing for the photo, Northam now says he isn't pictured.

ABC News' Zachary Kiesch tells us why a number of prominent state and local politicians have asked Northam to step down.

2. Trump ponders declaring national emergency

President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida in the buildup for Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

ABC News' Tara Palmeri explains that the president has been weighing whether or not to declare a national emergency to secure funds for a border wall.

Jim Young/Reuters, FILE

3. More protests in Venezuela

Thousands took to the streets in Venezuela over the weekend in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who's backed by the Trump administration and several other nations as the country's legitimate president.

ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell has been reporting from Caracas and says people there are hopeful for the future.

Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images

4. Jury to consider 'El Chapo'

For the last three months, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been on trial in New York City, accused of money laundering and overseeing a vast drug network.

He's pleaded not guilty.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky tells us a jury in Brooklyn is expected to hear the case later today.

Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Other news:

'That's up to the attorney general. I don't know. It depends. I have no idea what it's going to say.': The president talks about whether Robert Mueller's findings will be made public.

'Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia': Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage aka Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, who came to the U.S. from England legally more than a decade ago but allegedly overstayed his visa, is facing deportation proceedings.

'It shook the house': A plane crash in California kills the pilot and four people in a home.

'Every collision we have where we lose life is a tragedy': Authorities are investigating the crash of a minivan that killed five children inside.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

What went down in Super Bowl LIII: Although the Super Bowl itself was far from a shootout, this was one of the highest-scoring, most exciting NFL seasons in a long time, and we can't wait to see what happens next year.

Last 'Nightline':

Woman discovers her father is notorious BTK serial killer: Part 1: "Everything upended on us," Kerri Rawson said of learning her father, Dennis Rader, murdered 10 people, including two children.

How authorities finally captured the BTK serial killer: Part 2: Before his sentencing, the families of Dennis Rader's victims faced him in court.

On this day in history:

Feb. 4, 2004 -- The highest court in Massachusetts legally recognizes same-sex marriage.

The must-see photo:

Witnesses help a woman who was pepper sprayed after she and others stormed the main entrance to the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison where detainees have gone without heat, hot water and flushing toilets due to an electrical outage, in Brooklyn. (photo credit: Kathy Willens/AP)

Kathy Willens/AP

For more great photos from around the world CLICK HERE.

Socially acceptable:

Super Bowl fans show their spirit before the big game.

