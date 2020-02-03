'Start Here': Iowa caucuses and impeachment trial Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Democratic candidates greeted by crowds on eve of Iowa caucus Matt Marton/EPA via Shutterstock

It's Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, and we're in Iowa for the first Democratic presidential contest. Let's start here.

1. Iowa caucuses

Iowa is gearing up for its first-in-the-nation caucuses today, marking the official start of the presidential election season.

On today's special edition of "Start Here," host Brad Mielke tours the Hawkeye State with ABC News' Samantha Sergi, the self-described "Iowa encyclopedia," to learn about the caucus experience and hear directly from Iowa voters.

"If you are an uncommitted, non-committed supporter of someone, you are the most popular person in that precinct," Sergi says.

2. ... and impeachment

As the caucuses get underway, the Democratic senators who are running for president are splitting their time between Iowa and their day job in Washington, D.C., for closing arguments in the Senate impeachment trial.

The Senate is all but certain to acquit President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a vote set for Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell exits the Senate Chamber after a vote passed to deny any new witnesses in the impeachment trial of United States President Donald J. Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., Jan. 31, 2020. Stefani Reynolds/CNP via Newscom

Elsewhere:

Coronavirus danger spreads: The coronavirus outbreak claimed its first victim outside of China with a death in the Philippines, while the second person-to-person transmission was recorded in the United States.

J.Lo, Shakira light up the stage: Sure, the Chiefs won, 31-20, with a big come-from-behind charge, but we know half of you were just sticking around for the halftime show. Jenny from the Block and Shakira tore up the Miami stage.

Desperate search: Authorities are looking for an 11-year-old boy who has not been seen since Jan. 27 when he left his home to go to visit a friend.

Not giving up hope: The friends and family of Dulce Maria Alavez, a 5-year-old who went missing in New Jersey last year, were back out searching for the girl on Sunday.

From our friends at FiveThirtyEight:

What Went Down in Super Bowl LIV: You probably saw the Kansas City Chiefs won, but did you see what the staff at FiveThirtyEight had to say as it all unfolded?

Doff your cap:

The final result didn't leave Katie Sowers feeling too good, but she still made history just by being at Super Bowl 54.

The San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant became the first woman and first out LGBT coach to appear at a Super Bowl.

The trendsetter, still just 33 years old, will likely have another chance at becoming the first woman to win a title.