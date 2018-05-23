'Start Here': Trump says North Korea summit may happen 'at a different time'

It's Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Summit doubts

President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to question whether his upcoming summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un would take place June 12.

"There is a very substantial chance that it won't work out and that's OK," he told reporters in the Oval Office. "That doesn't mean that it won't work out over a period of time, but it may not work out for June 12."

ABC News White House correspondent Karen Travers was standing a few feet away from the president during this exchange and she tells us why he's raising doubts now and what the White House is thinking.

Amid the summit uncertainty, North Korea is beginning to dismantle its nuclear test site and selected a group of foreign journalists to witness its closing. One of the reporters, Sky News' Tom Cheshire, spoke to us from Wonsan, North Korea, and he thinks the demolition may increase the chances the historic meeting happens.

2. Placating the president?

In the oval office Tuesday, we heard Trump say out loud for the first time that perhaps the FBI planted an informant in his campaign staff.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has since asked the Office of the Inspector General to expand its ongoing probe of potential political bias at the FBI.

ABC News White House correspondent Karen Travers was in the room with President Trump when he made the remark and followed up by asking if he has confidence in his Deputy AG.

"He grew irritated," she said, "but he didn't say yes, he didn't say no."

3. Drinking water drama at the EPA

In Washington lately, the conversation around the Environmental Protection Agency has centered around the spending habits of Administrator Scott Pruitt.

But around the country, the most important headlines from the EPA continue to be whether your air is clean, whether your shorelines are dangerous and whether your drinking water is safe.

ABC News' Stephanie Ebbs says that yesterday the EPA made a major announcement about tap water that could affect millions of Americans. But like so many things with the EPA, it did not come without controversy.

4. Zuck gets grilled by the EU

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, you might have thought Mark Zuckerberg was done with his apology tour.

Guess again.

On Tuesday, the Facebook CEO addressed European lawmakers where he was asked about everything from privacy concerns to the rise of fake news.

Engadget's Nicole Lee tells us that Zuckerberg's responses were similar to what we've heard before. And when pushed on the topic of "shadow profiles," he didn't have a good answer.

5. Maria's staying power

Hurricane season starts in less than 10 days.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos tells us 14,000 people in Puerto Rico are still without power after last summer's Hurricane Maria.