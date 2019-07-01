It's Monday, July 1, 2019. Let's start here.

1. The show must go on

In becoming the first U.S. president to step foot in North Korea, Donald Trump may have pulled off the greatest act of showmanship of his presidency.

"Of course, there is no progress yet on dismantling North Korea's nuclear program, just a promise of more talks. But the Kim/Trump show is back on, something that was not guaranteed after the February summit in Hanoi broke off without an agreement," writes ABC News' Jonathan Karl.

Karl says on "Start Here" there's renewed hope a deal could be within reach, however Trump's visit is "symbolic progress that needs to be followed by concrete progress."

2. 'A really good meeting'

Trump and President Xi Jinping of China discussed trade policy at the G-20 summit on Saturday, after which Trump said: "We're right back on track and we'll see what happens, but we had a really good meeting."

ABC News' Karen Travers says on today's podcast a temporary truce between the world's two largest economies is great news for investors.

"I think Wall Street will be happy," Travers adds.

3. 'Her identity'

As fellow Democrats defend Kamala Harris against attacks on her identity, ABC News' Beatrice Peterson joins "Start Here" to help decode the conversation, sharing that "for some in the black community especially, they feel that her identity as a black woman is different from theirs."

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

4. 'Worst nightmares'

Taylor Swift is furious that Scooter Braun, Kanye West's former manager and Justin Bieber's current manager, has agreed to pay more than $300 million for her back catalog -- every song of hers from 2006 to 2017.

"Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter," Swift wrote in a Tumblr post.

ABC News Entertainment Contributor Chris Connelly joins the podcast to discuss what this could mean for musicians.

"As much as her objections are specific in nature," Connelly says, "she's at the same time talking about artists in a general sense: 'Shouldn't artists have more rights with regard to their masters?'"

