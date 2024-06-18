Massachusetts 911 system restored following statewide outage

The cause remains under investigation.

Massachusetts' 911 system has been restored following a statewide outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the state's Executive Office of Public Safety.

"The public may now resume calling 911 for emergencies," the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety said. "The State 911 Department continues to investigate the cause of the disruption."

Earlier in the afternoon, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox advised residents to call their local police department directly for police services.

"For medical or fire-related emergencies, you can use the red light call boxes located on street corners," Cox said.

He said any emergency reported to one service would be seamlessly relayed to the appropriate department.

"We have a robust system in place," Cox said. "Our agencies are well-coordinated and ready to support each other."