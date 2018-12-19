Storm that spawned tornado in Washington state now moving toward eastern US

Dec 19, 2018, 7:03 AM ET
PHOTO: A tornado blew through Port Orchard, Wash., on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. There were no reported injuries, but plenty of damage to homes.PlayKOMO
WATCH Rare tornado rips roofs off homes, businesses in Seattle suburb

A major storm is now moving out of the Northwest, but not before spinning up a tornado west of Seattle, delivering damaging winds of nearly 90 mph in Oregon and feet of snow in the Cascades.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

The major storm is weakening Wednesday morning as it moves into the Rockies with lots of wind and some snow.

Our attention moves east as this western storm combines with a southern storm to bring heavy rain and severe weather from Florida to Maine.

PHOTO: Flood watches have been issued in Florida and Georgia as well as the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.ABC News
Flood watches have been issued in Florida and Georgia as well as the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.

Flood watches have already been issued for eight states from Florida to New Jersey.

The southern storm will move north from the Gulf Coast into the Tennessee River Valley and bring heavy rain from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.

PHOTO: The storm in the south will combine with one from the west to deliver rain to much of the eastern U.S. beginning on Thursday.ABC News
The storm in the south will combine with one from the west to deliver rain to much of the eastern U.S. beginning on Thursday.

By Friday, the southern storm will finally join the western storm and strengthen enough to bring severe storms from Florida to the Carolinas.

These severe storms will produce damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. River flooding and flash flooding are possible along the entire East Coast.

Heavy rain will spread into the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston and into Maine.

PHOTO: Heavy rain will fall along the entire East Coast on Friday.ABC News
Heavy rain will fall along the entire East Coast on Friday.

Some areas along the East Coast could see more than 3 inches of rain.

PHOTO: Rain could be over 3 inches locally in places along the East Coast.ABC News
Rain could be over 3 inches locally in places along the East Coast.

Comments