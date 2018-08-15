The Northeast is finally getting a break from rain Wednesday and Thursday, but a new storm is on the way for Friday with more heavy rain.

A deluge Tuesday morning left more than 7 inches of rain in just four hours in Pulaski, New York, while Seneca County, New York, got almost 9 inches of rain Tuesday.

A new storm is already developing in the Plains and bringing flooding rain to parts of the area.

Tuesday was the rainiest August day in Oklahoma City history, as more than 5 inches of rain fell -- most of it falling in just a few hours. Numerous water rescues were performed as people got stuck in their cars due to the high water levels.

As the new storm system slowly moves east Wednesday morning, flood watches and warnings have been issued in Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.

By Wednesday afternoon, the storm system moves north and east into the Mississippi River Valley and parts of the Midwest with heavy rain and storms.

The storm system begins to move into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley by Thursday afternoon and brings heavy rain with it.

Large areas could see more than 3 inches of rain through the end of the week from Oklahoma to New England. Locally, some areas could see near a half a foot. Flash flooding is possible through the next several days as this storm system moves north and east.

Heat, fire in West

Vancouver, Washington, hit 90 degrees on Tuesday, marking the 27th 90-degree day of the year -- a tie for the record, set in 1906, with plenty of days left in summer.

Red flag warnings have been issued for Wyoming, Nevada, California and Oregon as winds could gust to 50 mph on Wednesday.

Also, hot weather continues Wednesday with the temperature reaching close to 90 in Seattle and nearly 100 for parts of California and the northern Rockies.

Over the next couple of days, a much-needed relief from the heat is forecast for the Pacific Northwest, but it will get hotter in California and parts of the Southwest.