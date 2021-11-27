Stowaway hides in landing gear on flight from Guatemala to Miami, officials say

The man was taken to the hospital for medical assessment.

A man apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment on a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Guatemala to Miami Saturday, officials said.

American Airlines flight 1181, which arrived at Miami International Airport shortly after 10 a.m., "was met by law enforcement due to a security issue," the airline said in a statement.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended the 26-year-old alleged stowaway, who "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment," CBP said in a statement.

The man, who was not identified, was evaluated by emergency medical services and taken to a local hospital for medical assessment, CBP said.

"Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft," the agency said.

The incident remains under investigation. American Airlines said it is working with law enforcement on the investigation.

The Miami-Dade Police Department assisted with the incident and referred all questions to CBP, which is leading the investigation.

ABC News' Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.