One person was killed and several were injured early Tuesday.

String of shootings appear to target random drivers, bicyclists in Charlotte; police offer reward

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, are asking the public to help solve a string of shootings that unfolded within 30 minutes and appeared to target random drivers and bicyclists.

The shootings began shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a victim was shot dead while driving, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. The gunfire appeared to come from another car, police said.

Minutes later, officers responded to a bicyclist who said he was shot at, police said. That victim wasn't hurt, police said. That gunfire also appeared to come from a car, Deputy Chief Tonya Arrington said.

A short time later, a driver told police his car was struck by gunfire, police said. He also wasn't hurt.

While investigating that third incident, officers responded to a group of people who said they were standing outside when someone in a car fired multiple rounds toward them, police said. Officers found a victim in a nearby home who was shot and survived with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The final shooting came shortly before 1:30 a.m. when a bicyclist was shot, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Detectives believe the shooting incidents could be connected," police said in a statement.

"If you look at the homicide that kind of started this, and then you follow the shooting series, we looked at the MO, the method of operation -- shooting from a vehicle at our victims. Proximity -- those first three that I discussed were in a small location in the metro area," Arrington said. "Time frame -- we're talking about 30 minutes. That's a short time frame to have that many shootings to include a homicide."

The shooter appeared to target drivers and bicyclists but the victims don't have any connection to each other, Arrington added.

The evidence collected also "linked these cases," Arrington said.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said.

Police don't have a suspect or description of the suspect's car, Arrington said. The police department urges anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.