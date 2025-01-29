Louisiana is under a state of emergency during the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras.

Super Bowl in New Orleans is attractive target for potential attacks, particularly car ramming, law enforcement warns

As fans prepare to head to New Orleans for the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, law enforcement agencies warn the game and its celebrations are attractive targets for potential attacks -- particularly vehicle ramming -- following the deadly New Year's attack in New Orleans, according to a new security assessment obtained by ABC News.

State and federal agencies said they "are concerned about the potential threat of copycat attacks" in the wake of the New Orleans attack and "recent [foreign terrorist organization] messaging calling for attacks against Western targets," the document said.

Early on New Year's Day, an ISIS-inspired terrorist plowed an electric pickup truck into pedestrians on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring dozens more.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies work the scene on Bourbon Street after a person allegedly drove into the crowd in the early morning hours of New Year's Day on Jan. 1, 2025 in New Orleans. Michael Democker/Getty Images

The French Quarter, near Bourbon Street is blocked off late morning with a heavy police and FBI presence after a Terrorist attack early in the morning in New Orleans, on Jan. 1, 2025. Emily Kask/AFP via Getty Images

A separate law enforcement document obtained by ABC News said electric vehicles -- which were used in both the New Orleans attack and a blast in Las Vegas -- make "attractive options" for attacks because they are quieter, accelerate faster and "are typically much heavier than the average combustion engine vehicle."

The same day as the New Orleans attack, a soldier fatally shot himself and exploded a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Several people suffered minor injuries.

The assessment also mentioned a "low-level threat" to the food sector during the Super Bowl.

"Threat actors maintain continued interest in using chemicals and biological agents to poison food and water sources; therefore, vigilance is necessary by all stakeholders (e.g., public health, law enforcement, private industry, emergency management) to prevent, detect, mitigate, and respond to any incidents of intentional food contamination," the document said.

About 100,000 visitors are expected in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, according to Collin Arnold, New Orleans' director of homeland security and emergency preparedness.

Law enforcement vehicles and people stand near the area near the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans, on Jan. 1, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A state of emergency is in effect in Louisiana during the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras, which is on March 4.

When the terror attack unfolded on New Orleans' Bourbon Street at the start of the month, the bollards that used to protect the high-traffic district were gone. They had been removed in order to be replaced and improved ahead of the Super Bowl.

New barriers and wedges are now in place, New Orleans ABC affiliate WGNO reported on Tuesday.

Hundreds of New Orleans police officers as well as parish, state and federal officials will be deployed and ready for the Super Bowl, New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick assured at a Jan. 10 news conference.

Law enforcement members work at the site where people were killed by a man driving a truck in an attack during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans, Jan. 2, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton was also hired to review New Orleans' security vulnerabilities and recommend ways to shore them up, Kirkpatrick said.

"You can come with great confidence because we have a safety plan that the NFL is very pleased with," Kirkpatrick said.