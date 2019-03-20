Super worm moon to rise on first day of spring

Mar 19, 2019, 2:20 PM ET
An airplane silhouettes against the Super Moon on Feb. 19, 2019, in Nuremberg, southern Germany.
Stargazers will soon be treated to a rare super moon that hasn't occurred in nearly two decades.

The super worm moon will be visible to those located in the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday night, according to National Geographic. The moon will reach its full phase around 9:43 p.m. EDT and coincides with the spring equinox, which will occur just before 6 p.m. EDT.

The best time to catch a glimpse will be after sunset on Wednesday and Thursday.

PHOTO: View of the full Moon from Mexico City, Feb. 19, 2019, the second supermoon of the year.Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images
View of the full Moon from Mexico City, Feb. 19, 2019, the second supermoon of the year.

It will be the first super moon to occur during the March equinox in 19 years, National Geographic reported. The super moon is expected to appear up to 14 percent larger than a regular full moon, CNET reported.

Super moons that occur in March are nicknamed the "worm moon" because that's the time of year when earth worms tend to emerge from the ground as it begins to thaw from the departing cold of winter.

A super moon occurs when a full moon or new moon coincides with the moon's position at its closest to earth. Wednesday's super moon will be the third and last of 2019, according to NASA.

The next super moon will not occur until February 2020, according to CNET.

