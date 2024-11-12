Supreme Court rejects Mark Meadows' request to move Georgia election interference case into federal court

Meadows was charged alongside Trump and others in the Fulton County case.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Mark Meadows, the one-time chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, to move his Georgia election interference case into federal court.

Meadows was charged alongside Trump and 18 others last year in the Fulton County racketeering case over their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. Meadows and the others pleaded not guilty to all charges, and four defendants subsequently took plea deals.

Meadows for months has sought to move his case into federal court based on a law that calls for the removal of criminal proceedings when someone is charged for actions they allegedly took as a federal official acting "under color" of their office.

Meadows had argued to the Supreme Court that a lower court erred when it rejected Meadows' request to move the case out of state court and into federal court, in part by pointing to the court's recent landmark ruling granting Trump some immunity for official acts.

"Just as immunity protection for former officers is critical to ensuring that current and future officers are not deterred from enthusiastic service, so too is the promise of a federal forum in which to litigate that defense," the 47-page filing states.

In this Oct. 21, 2020 file photo White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington. Alexander Drago/Reuters, FILE

Both a lower court and appeals court have rejected that claim, with one judge writing that Meadows' actions charged in the indictment "were taken on behalf of the Trump campaign" and were not his official duties.

The Fulton County election interference case is largely on pause pending an appeal of ruling that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case after Judge Scott McAfee declined to disqualify her due to a "significant appearance of impropriety" stemming from a romantic relationship between her and a prosecutor on her staff.

A spokesperson for the DA's office recently declined to comment when asked by ABC News for their views on the future of the case, given Trump's reelection last week.