Surprise! 'The View' co-host gets VIP treatment on her special day

On Friday's live episode of "The View," co-host Sara Haines received a birthday surprise that hit close to home.

Ahead of her 45th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 18, co-host Joy Behar helped orchestrate an Iowa-themed birthday celebration for the blissfully unaware Haines. After asking what her birthday plans were this weekend, Behar cued the crew to bring a little slice of Iowa to the daytime talk show.

"The View" celebrates Sara Haines' birthday, Friday, September 16, 2022. Jeff Neira/ABC

In under a minute, the set transformed into an Iowa State Fair as the Iowa State University Cyclone Marching Band stormed the stage. Plates of classic fair foods were brought out by crew members wearing shirts saying, "Iowans Do It Butter."

The co-hosts enjoyed fresh lemonade, corn in husks, corn dogs, funnel cakes and chips topped with Maytag blue cheese. They also got to try the “OMG” Chicken Sandwich – a battered chicken breast coated in sugar and corn flakes and served on a glazed donut – and Taco Johns' tacos and potato olés.

"The View" co-host Sara Haines receives a proclamation from Newton, Iowa for Sept. 18 to be known as "Sara Haines Day." ABC News/ Newton, Iowa mayor's office

As the cherry on top of the Iowa-themed birthday celebration, "The View" had one more surprise in store for Haines. Since she's often expressed the pride she feels for her hometown of Newton in Iowa, the city's Mayor Michael Hansen officially proclaimed her birthday, Sept. 18, "Sara Haines Day."

"Are you kidding me?!" Haines said in disbelief. "That is so cool!" She joked, "We're moving home kids. I'm a big deal in Newton!"

"The View" celebrates Sara Haines' birthday, Friday, September 16, 2022. Jeff Neira/ABC

Haines was born and raised in the city of Newton, and the mayor's proclamation recognizes her as a TV host and journalist who continuously shows support and praise for her hometown. "As Mayor of the City of Newton, I am proclaiming September 18th as Sara Haines Day in recognition of Sara’s endeavor in achieving her dream career while never forgetting her roots," Mayor Hansen told ABC News. "Sara has always been proud of Newton, and we are proud of her."

The proclamation will be signed and made official on Monday, Sept. 19.

