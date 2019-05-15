Surveillance video captures child being dragged down stairs in violent robbery

May 14, 2019, 10:41 PM ET
PHOTO: Surveillance video shows a suspect violently snatching a purse from a woman in San Jose, California. PlaySan Jose Police Department
WATCH Violent purse snatching suspect arrested

A man who was seen on surveillance video violently snatching a purse from a woman holding hands with her child on a stairwell has been arrested.

The incident occurred on May 6 at an outdoor office building in San Jose, California, police said.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed the victim walking up a flight of stairs with her young daughter in tow, according to police. The suspect is seen approaching from behind while talking on his cellphone. Moments later, he violently grabs the woman’s purse and subsequently drags her and the child down the stairs.

PHOTO: Surveillance video shows a suspect violently snatching a purse from a woman in San Jose, California. San Jose Police Department
Surveillance video shows a suspect violently snatching a purse from a woman in San Jose, California.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 26-year-old Pablo Cabrera Jr. based upon the detailed description they were given, police said. Cabrera Jr. was later linked to other purse snatching robberies, according to police.

(MORE: 86-year-old New York woman dragged by purse snatcher on scooter)

Further investigation revealed all of his victims were Asian females who carried expensive purses, authorities said. In each case, Cabrera Jr. would approach them from behind, grab the purse and flee to his vehicle.

PHOTO: Pablo Cabrera Jr. was arrested after allegedly snatching a purse from a woman in San Jose, California. San Jose Police Department
Pablo Cabrera Jr. was arrested after allegedly snatching a purse from a woman in San Jose, California.

Cabrera Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday at his home in San Jose, police said. At the time of his arrest, he was on parole for burglary, according to authorities.

“We are fortunate this predator was caught before any more members of the public were victimized,” San Jose Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia wrote in a news release.

(MORE: Elderly woman almost run over by man who stole her purse at Florida McDonald's, video shows)

Authorities did not reveal if the victims sustained serious injuries as a result of the robberies.

Comments