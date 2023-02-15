No survivors after Black Hawk helicopter crashes onto Alabama highway: Sheriff's office

There are no survivors after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed onto an Alabama highway Wednesday afternoon, the Madison County Sheriff's office confirmed to ABC News.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. local time on Highway 53 near the intersection of Burrell Road in Madison County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Madison County Sheriff's office received a distress call on its 911 system, spokesperson Brent Patterson told ABC News. It is unknown what military service the helicopter is from, how many people were aboard or where the flight originated, Patterson said.

First responders who arrived first at the scene found the helicopter "engulfed in flames," Patterson said. The aircraft was a "total loss," and given the extent of visible damage, they determined there were no survivors, he said.

Troopers with the agency and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office were securing the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office advised of road closures in the area following the crash.

"We anticipate evening traffic to experience heavy delays in this area throughout the evening," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.