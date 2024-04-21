Suspect arrested after break-in at Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' home

Mayor Karen Bass and her family reside at the Getty House in Los Angeles.

A suspected intruder was arrested early Sunday morning after a break-in at the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, according to police.

"Around 6:40 AM this morning an individual smashed a window to gain entry into the Getty House while occupied," the LAPD PIO said in a statement on X.

Bass and her family reside at the Getty House in the Hancock Park neighborhood in Los Angeles.

"There were no injuries to the occupants during this incident," LAPD wrote, adding, "The suspect was taken into custody without incident."

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Following the break-in, Bass' Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl released a statement, saying, "The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect."

-- ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.