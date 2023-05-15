3 civilians dead, 2 cops hurt in New Mexico shooting: Police

A suspect was shot and killed by police after allegedly opening fire, killing at least three civilians and wounding two officers in Farmington, New Mexico, according to police.

May 15, 2023

