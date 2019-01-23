A suspect fired gunshots in a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida, on Wednesday and barricaded himself inside before later surrendering to authorities, local police said.

The suspect had contacted authorities and told them that he fired shots inside the bank, sending officers rushing to the scene, the Sebring Police Department said.

Negotiations to get the barricaded suspect to leave weren't successful, police said, so a SWAT team was sent in. Negotiations then continued, police said, and the "suspect eventually surrendered."

Police did not immediately release information on possible injuries to the suspect or others, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted, "Please continue to keep the victims and their families in your prayers."

I will be at the press conference at @HighCoSheriff Office at 4:30 p.m. EST to provide updates on the tragic shooting that occured earlier today. Please continue to keep the victims and their families in your prayers. https://t.co/Cxx5LOPEr1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 23, 2019

"The situation is confined to the bank and there is no danger to the surrounding area," police said.

WFTS

Sebring is located about 90 miles south of Orlando.

A SunTrust Bank spokesperson said, "We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected at our Sebring, Florida branch."

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.