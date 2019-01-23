Suspect fires shots inside Florida bank, barricades himself, later surrenders: Police

Jan 23, 2019, 3:59 PM ET
PHOTO: Police respond to the scene of a shooting in a SunTrust bank branch in Sebring, Fla., Jan. 23, 2019.PlayHighlands News-Sun
A suspect fired gunshots in a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida, on Wednesday and barricaded himself inside before later surrendering to authorities, local police said.

The suspect had contacted authorities and told them that he fired shots inside the bank, sending officers rushing to the scene, the Sebring Police Department said.

Negotiations to get the barricaded suspect to leave weren't successful, police said, so a SWAT team was sent in. Negotiations then continued, police said, and the "suspect eventually surrendered."

Police did not immediately release information on possible injuries to the suspect or others, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted, "Please continue to keep the victims and their families in your prayers."

"The situation is confined to the bank and there is no danger to the surrounding area," police said.

First responders are seen outside a SunTrust bank branch in Sebring, Fla., after reports of a shooting on Jan. 23, 2019.

Sebring is located about 90 miles south of Orlando.

A SunTrust Bank spokesperson said, "We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected at our Sebring, Florida branch."

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

