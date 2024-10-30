The suspect is in custody on unrelated charges, authorities said.

Suspect identified in homicide that was initially reported as a possible bear attack

A suspect has been identified in connection with the killing of a man at a Montana campsite whose death was initially reported by a 911 caller as a possible bear attack, authorities said.

A friend found 35-year-old Dustin Kjersem dead in a tent on Oct. 12 in a fairly remote camping area in the Moose Creek area, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

A suspect has since been identified in the homicide and is currently in custody on unrelated charges, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

"It is believed the suspect acted alone and there is no longer a threat to the community," Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said in a statement.

In this photo released by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Dustin Kjersem is shown. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

Springer said the suspect, whose name has not been released, has been cooperating with detectives and "has led us to the evidence we have identified in prior press releases."

Authorities had been seeking a camp axe, shotgun, revolver and cooler in connection with the investigation, the sheriff's office said last week.

Charges have not yet been filed in the case.

"Further details and charges are forthcoming, but it is important for this community to know they are safe to resume their outdoor activities," Springer said.

In this screen grab from Google Maps Street View, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is shown in Bozeman, Montana. Google Maps Street View

Kjersem was last heard from on Oct. 10 as he was leaving to go camping for the weekend. He had plans to meet with a friend on Oct. 11, according to the sheriff's office.

After he did not make it to the meetup location, Kjersem's friend went looking for him and ultimately found him dead from a "vicious attack," authorities said.

When investigators responded to the scene of the crime, a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks agent with expertise in bear attacks did not find any signs of bear activity at the scene, prompting investigators to treat the incident as a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy determined multiple wounds led to his death. Kjersem's injuries included "significant damage" to his skull, Springer previously said.