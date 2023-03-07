Suspect at large after man shot dead outside Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium, police say

A suspect remains at large after a man was shot dead outside Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis on Monday night, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department deployed officers to the scene just before 10 p.m. ET, after receiving multiple reports that a person had been shot. Officers found a gunshot victim -- an unnamed adult male -- on a sidewalk outside the stadium, which is home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to William Young, a police public information officer.

"It is important to note that this did not happen inside of the convention center, nor did it happen inside of Lucas Oil Stadium," Young said during a brief press conference on Monday night. "We do have information that led officers to believe that a suspect or an alleged suspect did go inside of the convention center."

The Indiana Convention Center was placed under lockdown with those inside asked to shelter in place, as officers swept the venue to ensure everyone was safe and there were no additional victims. All streets around Lucas Oil Stadium were also closed due to the ongoing investigation, according to Young.

Young, who did not take questions from reporters, said there was "a heavy police presence" in the area and urged members of the public to "stay away."

"At this time, we do not have a suspect in custody," he added. "This is a very active scene."

Later Monday, as the investigation continued, police announced via Twitter that a review of the the Indiana Convention Center's surveillance footage showed the unidentified suspect entering and then leaving the building. The suspect was not able to go back inside, police tweeted.

The lockdown at the convention center was later lifted and some of surrounding roads were reopened, though investigators remained on scene.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch at 317-327-3475, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.