Suspect sought in connection with 4 unprovoked stabbings in Queens, New York: Police

None of the assaults were life-threatening.

New York City police said Wednesday they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with four unprovoked stabbings in Queens.

One of the assaults occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday near 158th Street and 134th Avenue in Springfield Gardens, police said. A 34-year-old woman was walking home when a man approached her from behind and stabbed her in her torso with a knife, police said. The assailant fled on foot and the victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Then, two people were stabbed Wednesday morning in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens just before 7:30 a.m., police said. A 74-year-old man was stabbed in the lower abdomen and a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the back, police said.

The suspect -- described as a man wearing a black jacket with a green hoodie, black pants, black Adidas sneakers with white stripes and a grey winter mask -- fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Details on the fourth stabbing in Queens were not immediately available.

The NYPD released a photo of a suspect sought in connection with four stabbings. NYPD

Police said they are also investigating whether the same person in Wednesday morning's double stabbing is responsible for a subway stabbing in Brooklyn that occurred about two hours later, based on similar suspect descriptions.

A 28-year-old man was riding a northbound J subway train when another man walked up to him and stabbed him in the abdomen in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The victim got off at the Myrtle Avenue station and was taken to Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition, while the suspect got off a stop later at the Flushing Avenue station, police said.

None of the attacks were life-threatening.

The NYPD is surging officers into the subway system and has increased officers in the 113th Precinct in Queens following Wednesday's stabbings.

Police are also asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and offering up to $3,500 as a reward for information. The suspect is being sought for four "unprovoked stabbing incidents" in the area of Rochdale Village, Queens, though may have traveled to other parts of the city, police said. The suspect may be traveling via transit, police added.

"New York, we need your immediate help! This individual is wanted for MULTIPLE stabbings in Queens," NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said on social media Wednesday while sharing photos of the suspect. "Someone knows him & he MUST be stopped."