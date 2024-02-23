Nicholas Jordan is accused of killing his roommate and a young woman last week.

Suspect in University of Colorado dorm murders had AK-47-style assault rifle when arrested: Prosecutors

A student at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs who is accused of gunning down two people in a dorm room had an AK-47-style assault rifle and a handgun in his car when he was arrested, according to prosecutors.

Nicholas Jordan was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his roommate, Samuel Knopp, and Celie Rain Montgomery, who were found shot dead on Feb. 16, according to the Colorado Springs police.

Booking photo of Nicholas T. Jordan released by Colorado Springs PD Colorado Springs Police Department

Knopp, 24, was a registered student at the school while Montgomery, 26, was not currently registered, police said.

Celie Rain Montgomery is seen in an undated file photo released by the Colorado Springs Police Department per the family of Celie Rain Montgomery. Colorado Springs Police Department via Montgomery Family

Prosecutors described Jordan, 25, as a relatively new student in the process of withdrawing from UCCS.

Nicholas T. Jordan is shown in this photo posted to social media. Nick T. Jordan/FaceBook

A motive for the murders is not clear.

As Jordan appeared in court in person for the first time on Friday, the judge ruled the arrest warrant and affidavit to be unsealed.

Nicholas Jordan, 25, accused in two murders, appeared in court Feb. 23, 2024. ColoradoJudicial.gov

A status conference has been scheduled for March 15.