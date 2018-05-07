Suspected prowler dies after police subdue him with stun gun, bean bags: Official

A suspected prowler died on Sunday after confronting officers who responded by using a stun gun and firing bean bag rounds at him, officials said.

The incident occurred just before noon in South Los Angeles, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.

The spokeswoman, Officer Lizeth Lomeli, told ABC News officers were called to the area to investigate a report of a prowler.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

When officers arrived at the intersection of East Vernon and East Towne avenues, they were confronted by an adult male and responded by deploying a stun gun and firing bean bags, Lomeli said.

The man was taken to USC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Lomeli said. The name of the dead suspect wasn't released, and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and bodycam video footage recorded by the responding officers likely will be released at a later date, Lomeli told ABC News.

The incident comes about a year after the Los Angeles Police Commission adopted a revised use-of-force policy that calls on officers to avoid resorting to deadly force, preferring instead to de-escalate confrontations with suspects.

LAPD was involved in 16 fatal officer-involved shootings in 2017, down from 18 in 2016 and 21 in 2015, according to police department statistics.