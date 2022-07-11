2 suspects ordered to be held without bail in foiled July 4 mass shooting plot

The attack was to occur at an amphitheater, police said.

Two Guatemalan nationals charged in what authorities alleged to be a thwarted plot to commit a mass shooting at a Fourth of July event in Virginia's capital city were ordered Monday to remain in jail without bond.

The suspects, Rolman Balacarcel, 38, and Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, appeared at separate hearings in Richmond, Virginia.

Balacarcel was arraigned via a video feed Monday in Richmond Circuit Court on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a non-U.S. citizen, according to The Associated Press. He did not enter a plea.

In a separate hearing, Richmond Circuit Judge Claire Cardwell revoked the $15,000 bond a judge granted Alvarado-Dubon last week. Prosecutors requested Monday's bond hearing after filing a motion appealing the bond granted to Alvarado-Dubon, who is also charged with illegally possessing a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen.

Richmond police released the mug shots Wednesday of suspects Rolman Balacarcel, left, and Julio Alvardo-Dubon. Richmond Police Department

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said at a news conference last week that more charges against the men are expected to be filed.

Authorities allege the two were plotting a mass shooting at a Fourth of July celebration at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater in Richmond.

Prosecutors have yet to comment on a possible motive. No further details have been released about the alleged plot.

Balacarcel and Alvarado-Dubon were arrested after Richmond police launched an investigation based on a tip it received from a citizen, Smith said.

According to the court records obtained by ABC affiliate station WRIC in Richmond, authorities received the tip on July 1 that Balacarcel was "going to do a mass shooting on July 4th" and that he had high power rifles.

Based on the tip, police began an investigation along with Homeland Security that led them to a Richmond apartment Balacarcel and Alvarado-Dubon shared. Smith said last week that while at the apartment on July 1, officers "saw evidence in plain view" that corroborated the tipster's statement.

In this photo released by the Richmond Police Department, two assault-style rifles, a handgun and cache of magazines and several hundred rounds of ammunition are shown that were seized by police over the 4th of July holiday. Two men, both of Richmond, were arrested and charged with being non-citizens in possession of a firearm Richmond Police Department

Alvarado-Dubon was arrested at the apartment and police tracked down and arrested Balacarcel on July 5 in Charlottesville, Virginia, authorities said.

Police seized two high-powered AR-15-style rifles, a handgun and 223 rounds of ammunition from the apartment, Smith said.

The alleged foiled plot and the arrests of the men were announced by Smith two days after a 21-year-old man allegedly shot and killed seven people and wounded dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

Alvarado-Dubon’s attorney declined to comment to reporters following Monday's hearing.

Balacarcel's lawyer, Samuel Simpson V, told The Associated Press Monday that he would be "very surprised" if Balacarcel and Alvarado-Dubon were planning a mass shooting.

“It's my understanding that these guys are from Guatemala and they're just here to work," Simpson said.