A hoax call to police was reported Tuesday morning at the Florida home of Parkland activist David Hogg, county officials said.

Someone called authorities at 8:39 a.m. claiming there was a barricaded person at Hogg's Parkland home, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

SWAT officers responded but found no one home, the sheriff's office said.

Such hoax calls -- also known as "swatting" -- are intended to bring about a big police response.

Hogg, who is out of town, called the hoax at his home "a distraction" in a phone interview with ABC Miami affiliate WPLG-TV

"I think it's really a distraction from what we're trying to fix here, which is the massive gun violence epidemic in this country," he told the station.

Authorities are investigating to determine who made the call, the sheriff's office said.

Hogg, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Sunday, is not at the Florida home but with his family in Washington, D.C., where he is expected to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award.

In the wake of the Valentine's Day mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas that killed 17 students and staff, several students like Hogg, 18, organized a youth-led movement to push for stricter gun laws that has spread across the country. The movement quickly made Hogg and some of his classmates nationally recognized figures.

ABC News' Rachel Katz and Stephanie Wash contributed to this report.