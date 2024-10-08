Tampa Bay evacuation help: Shelters, resources for seniors and residents needing assistance

For seniors and those needing emergency assistance, counties are offering help.

As Hurricane Milton rapidly intensifies on its track toward Florida, Tampa Bay residents face hurdles to evacuate, including backed-up traffic along major highways and several airport closures.

Milton, now a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is taking aim at Florida's west coast. Landfall is expected late Wednesday night, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane.

Tampa Bay is forecast to face a record-breaking storm surge of 10 to 15 feet.

For seniors and others needing emergency assistance, local county governments are offering help.

People walk past boarded up storefronts in Tampa ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall in the middle of this week on Oct. 8, 2024 in Fla. Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Pinellas County

According to the county's government resource page, residents of all ages who have special needs are eligible for assistance. Some examples include but are not limited to: Needing oxygen, requiring assistance with routine care and medications, requiring mobility assistance, dependence on electricity and requiring transportation assistance.

Residents are encouraged to call the County Information Center at (727) 464-4333. "Do not wait until the last minute. Transportation will not be available once dangerous winds begin," according to the county.

Several shelters are open in the county for all residents, including those with pets or needing special assistance. The list of open shelters can be found here.

The old town of Ybor City in Tampa stands mostly empty as the state prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on Oct. 08, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County government resource page, says the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) is providing free emergency evacuation bus services for people who need transportation to shelters.

"We encourage you to find out the routes and make plans before an emergency arises," according to the county.

Routes and updates to services can be found here.

Pasco County

According to the Pasco County government resource page, residents with special needs and requiring transportation should contact the county at (727) 847-2411. Additionally, the Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter is available to aid those needing special assistance.

For other residents, several shelters are open including Centennial Middle School, Fivay High School, Wesley Chapel High School, River Ridge Middle and High Schools and Sunlake High School.

All shelters are accepting family pets, according to the county.

Residents across the state looking for information about evacuations and assistance can contact Florida’s Division of Emergency Management at 1-800-729-3413.

A message on boards put up over windows in Tampa ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall in the middle of this week on Oct. 8, 2024 in Fla. Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Hernando County

Hernando County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to seek shelter and make arrangements for safety as the hurricane approaches.

A public shelter is open at Challenger K-8 in Spring Hill, according to the county. If residents are in need of transportation services, they are advised to call the Hernando County Public Information Center at (352) 754-4083 to arrange pick-up.

The county also offers an emergency alert program that offers updates to residents for mandatory evacuations, hurricanes and severe weather updates. For more information on Alert Hernado click here.

Manatee County

Manatee County has also ordered evacuations and is offering public shelters for those in need.

Virgil Mills Elementary School, Jessie P. Miller Elementary School, Myakka Elementary School, W D Sugg Middle School, Barbara A. Harvey Elementary School, B D Gullett Elementary School and Gilbert W McNeal Elementary School are open and pet friendly for residents, according to the county.

Those in need of assistance and information can call the county's emergency management at (941) 749-3500.