Teen driver, 3 others seriously injured in head-on crash with school bus in New York

The school bus passengers had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Four people, including an unlicensed teenage driver, were seriously injured when their car crashed head-on into a school bus in New York state on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. local time in Westchester County, in the area of Mount Kisco.

The New Castle Police Department said officers responded to a "head-on motor vehicle accident" involving a Yorktown Central School District bus and a 2016 Honda Accord driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old from Bedford Hills.

A school bus and car are seen after a head-on crash in Mount Kisco, New York, April 26, 2023. WABC

The preliminary investigation found that the driver of the Honda Accord "lost control while rounding a curve, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus head-on," the New Castle Police Department said in a statement.

The driver and his three passengers were transported to Westchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

All passengers on the bus were transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, said police, who did not specify how many people were on board.

Westchester Medical Center told ABC New York station WABC that nine people total were injured in the crash.

A school bus and car are seen after a head-on crash in Mount Kisco, New York, April 26, 2023. WABC

Aerial footage from the scene showed extensive damage to the front of the Honda Accord and the school bus.

Multiple police, fire and EMS agencies responded to the scene.

Residents were advised to avoid the area "due to a serious accident and investigation."

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation into the crash, police said.