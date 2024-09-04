Teen robbery suspect charged in San Francisco street shooting of 49ers' Ricky Pearsall

The teen's charges were filed in juvenile court.

Charges were filed in juvenile court against the 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the shooting of San Francisco 49ers' player Ricky Pearsall, according to prosecutors.

The teen is facing three charges: Attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted second degree robbery charge.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the city has been "traumatized and it's now my job and my office's job to make sure that we have accountability."

San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall is led into an ambulance shortly after being shot in San Francisco. Aug. 31, 2024. Diana Luna via Storyful

The DA's office does not make the determination if the juvenile will be tried as an adult, however, Jenkins can request a fitness hearing in front of a judge but a decision has not been made yet if the hearing will be requested.

The teen is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Youth Guidance Center in San Francisco.

San Francisco Police Department is looking for every possible camera that captured the incident and actively collecting and reviewing to put together timeline, officials said.

Pearsall was released from the hospital 24 hours after being shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco's Union Square.

The 23-year-old rookie "sustained a bullet wound to his chest," the 49ers said in a statement. "He is extremely lucky," Pearsall's mom, Erin Pearsall, wrote on Facebook.

On Monday, the National Football League added Pearsall to the reserve/non-football injury list, stating he will miss at least four games of the season, according to ESPN.