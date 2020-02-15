Teen on the run after allegedly killing mom and younger brother: Police He's considered "armed and dangerous."

A manhunt is underway for a Midland, Virginia, teen after he allegedly killed his mother, younger brother and injured his father.

Officials with Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said they're looking for Levianthan "Levi" Henry Norwood, who went missing Friday around 6 p.m. after police were called to his home and found his mother and brother dead.

The 34-year-old mom and 6-year-old brother were identified by police as Jennifer and Wyatt Norwood. The teen's 37-year-old father, Joshua Norwood, also was shot during the rampage, and last was reported in stable condition at a local hospital, according to police.

"We consider him to be armed and dangerous," Fauquier Country Sheriff Bob Mosier said at a press conference on Saturday.

Police believe the 17-year-old suspect is traveling alone, possibly in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry, with Virginia WNG-7739 plates.

This flyer was released by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office in Virginia of Levi Norwood, 17, wanted for two counts of murder. Fauquier County Sheriff's Office

When police first arrived at the home, they believed the alleged shooter still was in the house. They searched the property until after 10 p.m. but couldn't find him.

"There was some time between when we arrived that he could have escaped from the area," Mosier added.

"Anyone who observes Levi Norwood is urged to contact 911 immediately and report the location," the sheriff's office wrote on their Facebook page. "Do not confront Levi, he is considered armed and dangerous."

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 125 pounds. He has short purple hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office immediately at 540-347-3300.