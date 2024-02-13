Kenneth DeHart, 42, was detained in Knoxville, authorities said.

Tennessee fugitive wanted in killing of deputy caught after dayslong manhunt: Authorities

A murder suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee deputy has been caught following a nearly weeklong manhunt, authorities said.

Kenneth DeHart was detained in Knoxville on Tuesday, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said on social media while sharing a photo of a large police presence outside a residence.

The 42-year-old fugitive was wanted on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting of two Blount County deputies on Thursday, state police said. He also faces one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The shooting occurred during a traffic stop in Maryville Thursday evening, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said. "Erratic driving" prompted the stop, authorities said.

Amid the search, the suspect's brother and girlfriend were arrested in connection with the case on the charge of accessory after the fact, according to officials and court documents.

Kenneth Wayne DeHart was taken into custody in Knoxville, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024. Blount County Sheriff's Office

More than $100,000 in reward money was being offered for information leading to the fugitive's arrest, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office. That includes a $40,000 reward being offered by Smith & Wesson, which is headquartered in Maryville.

Blount County deputy Greg McCowan, 43, was killed and deputy Shelby Eggers, 22, was shot in the leg during the traffic stop, the sheriff's office said. She has since been released from an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.