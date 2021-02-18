How you can help Texas families left in the dark

Across the Lone Star State, people are doing what they can to help.

As catastrophic winter weather leaves millions of Texas residents without power, the community and neighbors are stepping up to show their support.

In hard-hit Houston, the nonprofit, Texas Relief Warriors, cooked and served donated eggs for those in need of breakfast.

“Everybody’s going to have a hot meal,” said Cara Adam.” We have more food coming so we’ll probably be helping about 2,000 people.”

Across the lone star state, businesses, private citizens and nonprofits are doing what they can.

In Dallas, a recycling center is offering firewood for families, while Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support is asking for blankets, flashlights and warm clothes.

The founder of Feed the People Dallas mutual aid fund, Vanessa Wilmore, told “World News Tonight” that they’re working hard to make sure people have shelter and food.

“Right now, we are working on getting people into hotels and getting them food,” said Wilmore.

In Bell County, Texas, husband and wife Victoria and Bobbie Dill and their friends embodied what it means to be good neighbors and bought hundreds of sandwiches - to give away.

“I know we come back to a warm house with food,” he said. “So it was my duty, and my mission to get somebody with something."