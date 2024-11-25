Texas officials announce first locally acquired case of dengue virus in 2024

There have been 106 travel-associated dengue cases in Texas this year.

Texas public health officials announced on Monday that the state's first locally acquired case of dengue virus of the year was reported in Cameron County.

There have been 106 travel-associated dengue cases in Texas in 2024, one of which resulted in death, officials said in a press release, noting this is the highest annual case count in Texas since 2002.

"Locally acquired" means that the people infected have no history of traveling to an area of the world where dengue normally spreads.

Dengue transmission is typically common in tropical and subtropical areas of the world -- including Florida and U.S. territories in the Caribbean.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-transmitted illness, and about 25% of infected individuals become symptomatic.

The most common symptom is a fever with aches and pains, nausea, vomiting and rashes. Symptoms usually begin within two weeks of being bitten by an infected mosquito, and they last between two and seven days. Most people recover after about a week.

The best way to prevent dengue is to avoid mosquito bites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While Texas is reporting its first locally acquired case of dengue this year, there have been at least 4,962 cases nationally, according to the CDC. Last year, Texas also reported one locally acquired case.

The bulk of the nation's local cases are in Puerto Rico. California has reported 15, and Florida has reported 53.

There were more than triple the number of locally acquired dengue cases so far this year, nationally, compared to the entirety of last year.

The CDC issued a health alert in June warning health care providers of an increased risk of dengue virus infection this year. Globally, new cases of dengue have been the highest on record, according to the CDC. They agency also noted that cases are likely to increase as global temperatures increase.

Texas health officials warned that mosquitoes remain active in much of the state into November and December.