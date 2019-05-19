Authorities are desperately searching for an 8-year-old girl who was ripped away from her mother's hands and pulled into a stranger's car on Saturday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued for Salem Sabatka, from Fort Worth, Texas, after the girl was kidnapped on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Sabatka and her mother were walking in their neighborhood at about 6:38 p.m. local time when an unknown man drove up and dragged the girl into his car, according to Fort Worth police.

KIDNAPPING: Zoom in on video, police say you can see mom being tossed from car after she tried to jump in to get her 8yo daughter Salem Sabatka. Police working this is a kidnapping -- started on 6th Ave in Ryan Place area of FW. Please follow @fortworthpd for how to help. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/JX9mtthgyo — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) May 19, 2019

Surveillance video from a nearby house shows her mother tumbling to the ground after trying to pull her daughter free from the vehicle. The car drove off and she immediately called 911 while running back to her house.

Her mother can be heard screaming, “Help me please, someone call the police, my daughter just got kidnapped."

Fort Worth Police Department

Sabatka is described as being 4-foot-5, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a teal-colored T-shirt and seafoam green leggings when she was taken, police said.

Police released a photo of the vehicle taken from a nearby camera. It is a gray, four-door sedan with alloy wheels and a paper tag.

"We have called in some additional resources," Officer Buddy Calzada, Fort Worth Police Department, said at a press conference Saturday evening. "Obviously the Fort Worth Police Department takes this very seriously. We have our entire Major Case Unit out here. We have called in all of our MPOs to make the location and assist. We have additional SRT, which is our Special Response Team, checking different areas in Fort Worth for us."

Calzada said members of the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Public Safety were also assisting in the search for Sabatka.

"I'll tell you everyone's concerned about this little girl," Calzada said. "I even got a phone call personally from the chief of the Mansfield Police Department and he's putting together some of his guys in case it keeps going. Obviously we don't want it to extend through the night, but if it does, he will be helping us."

Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price encouraged anyone with information to call police, "We are praying for Salem, her family and the entire community. We’ve activated additional resources within our police department. We will keep providing updates. Remember any lead helps."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fort Worth police at 817-392-4200.

ABC News' Abby Shalawylo contributed to this report.