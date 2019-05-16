Rescuers describe how they found missing toddler

More
'I was bawling like a baby,' says firefighter who heard cries of Kentucky toddler missing for 3 days in the woods.
1:56 | 05/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescuers describe how they found missing toddler

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"'I was bawling like a baby,' says firefighter who heard cries of Kentucky toddler missing for 3 days in the woods.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63086928","title":"Rescuers describe how they found missing toddler","url":"/US/video/rescuers-describe-found-missing-toddler-63086928"}