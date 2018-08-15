Thief steals 53-foot tractor trailer filled with nearly $100K worth of ramen noodles, authorities say

Aug 15, 2018, 5:04 PM ET
PHOTO: Dried ramen noodles are pictured in an undated stock photo.STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
Dried ramen noodles are pictured in an undated stock photo.

A thief with the culinary taste of a college student has made off with a lifetime's worth of nonperishable noodles.

A 53-foot tractor trailer filled with about $98,000 worth of ramen noodles was stolen from a Chevron gas station in Fayetteville, Georgia authorities told ABC News.

PHOTO: A Chevron gas station in Fayetteville, Ga., is pictured in a Google Street View image from July 2016.Google Maps
A Chevron gas station in Fayetteville, Ga., is pictured in a Google Street View image from July 2016.

The driver had parked the tractor trailer on July 25 after receiving permission from the owner of the gas station to leave it there for several days, said Lt. Allen Stevens, public information officer for the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. The driver later returned to the location on Aug. 1 to find the carbohydrate-filled vehicle missing, Stevens said.

(MORE: Wine, pet food, Ramen Noodles and more mysteriously wash ashore in Florida)

There are no suspects at this time, Stevens said.

PHOTO: Cooked ramen noodles are pictured in an undated stock photoSTOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
Cooked ramen noodles are pictured in an undated stock photo

The driver may have left the parked the trailer at the Chevron to go on another delivery, Stevens said.

(MORE: Bodycam footage shows cookie-stealing squirrel lunging at police officer)

The trailer is white in color and has Maine license plate number 202643A, according to authorities.

(MORE: Ramnuts – ramen donuts – are latest insane ramen creation)

Additional details were not immediately available.

Comments