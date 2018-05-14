Thunderbirds performance season to resume after fatal F-16 crash

The Thunderbirds are resuming their season more than one month after a fatal F-16 crash in Nevada.

Gen. Mike Holmes, Commander of Air Combat Command, authorized the resumption of Thunderbird performances after recommendations from the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, 57th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, "as well as a careful review of the team's safety, training, and operational practices," according to an Air Force statement on Monday.

The first show will be at "Air Power over Hampton Roads" at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia on May 19 and 20. The team will travel to the base early this week "to provide additional practice time," the Air Force said.

On April 4, Maj. Stephen Del Bagno was killed when his F-16 crashed over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a routine aerial demonstration training flight.

Del Bagno was in his first season with the Thunderbirds flying as the team's Slot Pilot aboard Thunderbird 4, one of the six F-16 aircraft that make up the elite demonstration team. He was an experienced pilot with more than 3,500 hours of flight time.

The crash was the first fatal mishap for the team in 36 years.

Immediately afterward, the team paused practice flights, but those resumed on April 18.

"The Thunderbirds look forward to safely resuming public shows at Air Power over Hampton Roads," said Lt. Col. Kevin Walsh, Thunderbird 1, Commander/Leader. "It's been challenging to get us to this point, but the team is resilient, focused and ready to get back to our mission of recruiting, retaining and inspiring."

"We are extremely grateful for the support, faith and confidence of our senior Air Force leadership as we prepare to showcase our United States Air Force to the public once more. As we hit the road, we'll carry on our wingman's legacy with pride," Walsh added.

The investigation into last month's F-16 crash is ongoing.

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.