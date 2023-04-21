Toddler shot, left at fire station in critical condition: Police

Police said they responded to a 911 call where a woman was heard screaming.

A toddler has been hospitalized after police found them in critical condition from a gunshot wound in a Washington state firehouse Friday morning, according to investigators.

Officers in Tukwila, Washington, responded to several 911 calls from the Allentown neighborhood in which a female could be heard screaming on the phone, investigators said.

In this screen grab from a video, a fire truck is shown at the Tukwila fire station in Tukwila, Wash., on April 21, 2023. KOMO

Officers went to the vicinity of a fire station and saw a vehicle flee and a toddler, who was wounded by a gunshot, left behind, according to the police. The unidentified child was in critical condition and rushed to a hospital, police said.

"The status of the victim is unknown at this time," the police said in a statement Friday afternoon.